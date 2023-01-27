Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $553,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after buying an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 1,761,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 328,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

