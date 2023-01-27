Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

