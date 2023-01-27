Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

