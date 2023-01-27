Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 736 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,356 shares of company stock valued at $848,494 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

