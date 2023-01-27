Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $15,473,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 40.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 525,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 62.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s payout ratio is -10.50%.

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

