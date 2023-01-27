Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ModivCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ModivCare by 117.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 355,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ModivCare by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 81.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

ModivCare Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $121.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.