Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.45. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

