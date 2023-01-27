Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $503.25 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

