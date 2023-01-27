Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 199 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

