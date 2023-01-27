Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 366 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $103.29.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

