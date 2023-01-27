Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 432 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.25.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

