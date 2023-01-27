Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $456,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $40.23 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.