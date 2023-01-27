Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $471,000 Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

