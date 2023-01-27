Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.17 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

