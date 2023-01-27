Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

