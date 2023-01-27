Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BancFirst by 5,622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 402,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,085,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

