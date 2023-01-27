Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

