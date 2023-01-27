Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

