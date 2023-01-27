Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.