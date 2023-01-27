Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.1% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 178,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,788.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

