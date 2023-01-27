Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 86,381 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,986.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Rose Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 129,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,826 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,870.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,882.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 79,691 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,891.0% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 494,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,346,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

