Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

