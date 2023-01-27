Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.