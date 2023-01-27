PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $116,998.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,557 shares of company stock worth $2,264,825 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

