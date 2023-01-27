Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

