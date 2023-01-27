Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.21 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

