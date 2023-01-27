Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

