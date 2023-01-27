Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 10,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

