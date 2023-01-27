Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
AMZN stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
