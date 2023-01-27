Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

