Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

