Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

