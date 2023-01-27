S. R. Schill & Associates Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.