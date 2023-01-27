Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Sabre by 28.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 29,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sabre by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 331,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

