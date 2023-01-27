Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

