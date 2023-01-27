Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

