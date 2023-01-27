Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

