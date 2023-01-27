SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,915 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

