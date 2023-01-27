SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,631 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 833.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 81.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Price Performance

MNTV opened at $7.70 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

