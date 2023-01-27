SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,289 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Nevro by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NVRO stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

