SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,563. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.