SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. The business had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.