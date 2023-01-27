SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

