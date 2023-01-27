SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

