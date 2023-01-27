SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.