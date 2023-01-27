SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

