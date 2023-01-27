SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

