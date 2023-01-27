SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,390,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

