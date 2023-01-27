SG Americas Securities LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Constellium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.94. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.56. Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

