SG Americas Securities LLC Has $401,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.98 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.